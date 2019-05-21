Butter beer?
Check.
Polyjuice potion?
Got it.
Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Bean?
Yep — if anyone dared to negotiate through the flavors — some beans taste like earwax.
To celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, the Payson High School culinary arts students served iconic menu items from the Harry Potter series of books and movies. Each table had a theme from the story — one table celebrated Harry Potter with a broomstick and snitch floating above. Another table represented the House of Slytherin complete with a shield painted with a snake. The rest of the tables recognized Hagrid, the hugely lovable gamekeeper of Hogwarts, the terrifying Dark Wizard Voldemort, the oddly childish wizard Dolores Umbridge, the clever Hermione Granger, Dobbie the courageous tiny house elf, the wise headmaster Dumblodore, Hedwig, Harry’s loyal owl, Ron Weasley, Harry’s best friend and Servius Snape, the complicated potions professor.
Posters for “Wanted Wizards” covered the walls. Teachers posed as the wizards wanted for Azkaban, the wizard prison.
Decorations spilled into the restroom where a sign pointed down to the Ministry of Magic.
Teachers were invited to the event through owls — the same creatures that delivered messages in the movies.
“It was a lot of work, but worth it,” said the students.
The students ran the whole event. Not only did they conceive of the theme, they collected the decorations and created the menu, then did all the work to prepare the meal.
“This was a really fun night for me because I didn’t touch one bit of this food,” said culinary arts instructor Glenna Spurlock. “They did everything from purchasing the food to preparing it.”
The students served butter beer — a mixture of cream soda, caramel and butter flavors topped whipped cream touched with caramel flavor.
Polyjuice potion came next — a secret recipe with the crisp fresh flavor of sweetened cucumbers.
The dinner gave a nod to its Southwest roots with tortilla soup, enchiladas, Spanish rice and delectable homemade salsa.
Dessert saw more heavenly whipped cream floating in a chocolate ice cream soda float.
But the most touching moment came when the students recognized their instructor.
“We’re a really tight class because we lost one of us last year,” said Azucena, a senior. “We were all really surprised she called us every day. It’s not something a teacher does for us.”
Then she spoke to all of the 70 teachers and their families present.
“This is our appreciation to you guys. Without you guys, we wouldn’t be here.”
Spurlock could have spoken for all the teachers when she responded to her students’ outpouring of gratitude.
“I am so grateful to teach these people. They have changed my life forever,” she said.
