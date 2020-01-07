Fewer and fewer kids are going to college — but they’re coming out deeper and deeper in debt. The trend’s especially worrisome in Arizona — especially in rural areas like Gila, Navajo and Apache counties.
Only 75% of Gila County residents have graduated from high school, close to the state average but behind the national average of 80%.
Only 22% of Gila County residents have a four-year college degree, compared to 29% of Arizona residents and 32% of U.S. residents.
Payson’s doing a little better than the countywide or state average.
Payson High School had an 83% graduation rate. Out of the students who graduated, 68% enrolled in vocational, community college or university courses. However, four years later only 21% had graduated — and only 16% of those had a four-year college degree, according to figures on the Arizona Board of Regents website.
Statewide, 78% of students get a high school degree, 56% enroll in college and 19% have a university degree four years later.
However, the most recent figures date to 2017. Since then, Payson High School has dramatically expanded its dual-enrollment college program, with help from the Aspire Arizona Foundation and Eastern Arizona College-Payson. PHS students can now graduate with a two-year community college degree, with the tuition paid for by Aspire Arizona. The effects of that program haven’t yet showed up in the annual ABOR college attainment report.
Nationwide, 300,000 fewer students enrolled in colleges and universities than in 2018 — the eighth year of decline. For-profit private schools recorded a 20% decline and four-year public schools a 1% decline. Community colleges reported a decline of about 3.4% this year.
Some of that slow, steady erosion stems from low unemployment — since many people chose a job over going back to school. Some of the decline stems from the long decline in the nation’s birth rate.
But the drop also likely reflects the soaring cost of a college education, with states like Arizona sharply cutting support for community colleges and universities — prompting big increases in tuition. Arizona made the deepest cuts in higher education in the nation during the recession and had among the biggest increases in community college and university tuition. It now costs $10,000 a year in tuition to attend Arizona State University and about $2,000 a year for a full-time community college student.
Arizona went from the 14th lowest university tuition in the nation to the 14th highest.
The soaring cost of an education has impacted young people all across the state. Among state residents older than 65, Arizona ranks in the top-20 nationally for college degrees. But among people aged 25 to 34, we rank 40th.
On our current path, by 2028 just 17% of today’s ninth graders will have four-year degrees, according to a report by the Arizona Board of Regents. The continued growth in enrollment at the state’s three public universities comes largely from out-of-state and out-of-country residents coupled with population growth. The rate of college attendance by Arizona high school graduates continues to dwindle.
Enrollment in Maricopa community colleges fell from 215,000 in 2010 to about 167,000 last year, with tuition costs soaring.
Economists say that in an economy driven by white-collar jobs, Arizona’s increasingly low-skilled workforce could prove a major handicap.
Arizona has one of the worst funded K-12 and university systems in the country, especially when you consider state funding. We get more federal funding than the national average, making the overall shortfall even more glaring.
A relative handful of high schools in mostly wealthy neighborhoods account for most of the students who earn university degrees, increasing the enormous gap in education and later earnings based on social class.
That represents a big change over time. Back in the 1940s, Arizona ranked 4th in college completion nationally, according to a 2013 study by a researcher from the University of Arizona. By 1990, Arizona was about 25th and falling. Today, we’re well below the national average. Some 53% of Arizona high school graduates start work on some kind of post-secondary degree now, compared to about 73% nationally. While 50% enter a community college or university program, only 27% earn degrees within six years, according to figures compiled by Achieve60AZ.
Low-income students — especially blacks, Native Americans and Hispanics — do much worse. Only 11% of Hispanic residents have a bachelor’s degree compared to 53% of whites.
Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com
This trend will continue. And it is data like this that made building a brick and mortar four year college in our are unfeasible. ASU knew it from the beginning, and so did the vast majority of Payson residents too. The emphasis going forward should be on much needed trade education.
