The Gila County Provisional Community College District recently welcomed Connie Cockrell as their newest board member.
Cockrell settled in Payson in 2010 with her husband after a 20-year career in the Air Force. While in the Air Force, she did everything from working as a switchboard operator, a first sergeant, a 15-year sojourn in the Adirondacks of New York as a data entry supervisor, a technical support manager and a project manager for the Computer Sciences Corporation.
Today, she is the director of the Payson Book Festival.
Cockrell has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland in business administration and a master’s degree in management information systems from Bowie State University.
She is a member of the Rim Country chapter of Arizona Professional Writers and National Federation of Press Women.
