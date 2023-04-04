finance education

Copper State Credit Union is bringing financial literacy education to students and residents. Students and members of the community have free access to Banzai, an online program and content library that allows users to practice real-world finance.

Through the Banzai online courses, students try out managing a budget, saving for a goal, and dealing with unexpected financial pitfalls. Teachers are able to monitor and grade student progress remotely. Other resources, which include articles, calculators, and personalizable coach sessions, explain everything from the basics of filing your taxes to how health insurance works. These resources are available at copperstatecu.teachbanzai.com/wellness.

