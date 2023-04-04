Copper State Credit Union is bringing financial literacy education to students and residents. Students and members of the community have free access to Banzai, an online program and content library that allows users to practice real-world finance.
Through the Banzai online courses, students try out managing a budget, saving for a goal, and dealing with unexpected financial pitfalls. Teachers are able to monitor and grade student progress remotely. Other resources, which include articles, calculators, and personalizable coach sessions, explain everything from the basics of filing your taxes to how health insurance works. These resources are available at copperstatecu.teachbanzai.com/wellness.
“Thanks to Copper State Credit Union, area students will now have access to a wide array of courses and resources designed to help prepare them for our increasingly complex world,” says Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai. “We wouldn't be able to provide these tools without their support.”
Through the help of Copper State Credit Union, students have access to Banzai learning tools, virtual or in-classroom presentations from a credit union expert, and even class visits to a branch to see it all in person.
Banzai resources are used by more than 100,000 teachers across the U.S. These educational tools align with Arizona’s state curriculum requirements, making the program a fun way for students to gain vital skills and an ideal way for anyone in the community to increase their financial literacy. After finishing the Banzai courses, users will know how to track where their money is and what it’s for, recognize financial trade-offs, and plan for a financially sound future.
