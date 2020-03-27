Deadlines for two scholarships are approaching.
Historical Society
Since schools are closed for the COVID-19 outbreak, the Northern Gila County Historical Society and Rim Country Museum want to remind Payson High School seniors that the deadline for applying for its scholarship is approaching. The scholarship is open to college and vocational (trade) school attendees. The deadline is April 1.
Apply before April 1, 2020. Access the forms at https://rimcountrymuseum.org/scholarship/
For more information, contact the Rim Country Museum, 928-474-3483.
Board of Realtors
The Central Arizona Board of Realtors is offering two $2,500 scholarships to high school seniors who will be attending college in the fall. Applications may be obtained from the Central Arizona Board of Realtors, 600 E. Highway. 260, Suite 12. The deadline for submitting a scholarship application is April 3.
