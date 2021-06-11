Lauren Dieball, of Payson, has received her Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce and Business Administration from the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
The university awarded some 5,860 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies April 30 through May 2.
