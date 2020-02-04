The Payson Unified School District board unanimously voted Friday morning to go with an outside hire instead of a local staffer to serve as interim superintendent through the end of the school year.
The board interviewed five people for the position last week, including Mark Tregaskes and four local candidates.
Tregaskes served as the superintendent of Safford schools for 23 years. From within the district, Jennifer White, Rim Country Middle School principal; Brenda Case, director of student achievement; Jeff Simon, Payson High School principal; and Linda Gibson, Payson Center for Success principal, all applied to serve as interim.
The school board, in an email to staff Friday, said they deliberated for two hours regarding the best candidate to get the district through the remainder of the school year. They said they looked at which hire would cause the minimal disruption and continue to move the district forward.
“We heard and seriously considered the advantages of hiring an internal candidate. However, these next few months will be extremely busy and our administration must be available and stay focused on key responsibilities such as staff evaluations, AzMERIT testing and many activities and ceremonies that require organization and oversight,” according to the statement from the governing board.
Additionally, since the board will be recruiting for a permanent superintendent in the near future to replace Stan Rentz, they said they do not want to give an unfair advantage to one person.
“After much discussion we truly feel this decision of hiring a highly experienced and state recognized superintendent, at this point in time, best supports our belief of “putting students first,” the statement reads. “We are so very proud of our highly skilled and extremely professional workforce and we feel very confident that everyone will do their part to make this transition as seamless as possible.”
Board member Barbara Underwood said Tregaske’s lengthy experience as a superintendent in Safford will ensure Payson “doesn’t miss a beat” while searching for a new, permanent superintendent.
She said outgoing Superintendent Stan Rentz will tie up loose ends in the next two weeks, including developing performance goals for the districts administrators.
The board approved a plan that could provide a $4,000 bonus at the end of the school year for administrators who accomplish the goals they and Rentz will set.
Tregaske will have to tackle the complex task of developing the budget for the 2020-21 school year, which depends on a whole host of actions by the state legislature.
She noted that the board is still negotiating the salary and benefits package with Tregaske for a term that will start on Feb. 15 and continue until the board hires a permanent superintendent.
“He’s going to be good,” said Underwood. “You’ve got to figure that anyone who can be a superintendent in one district for 23 years…well, that’s way over the average.”
Payson has had five superintendents in the past five years.
She noted that in addition to the budget, Tregaske will have to cope with a problem developing at Payson Elementary School, which is “bulging at the seams.”
The district shifted to an unusual K-2 model for PES after selling Frontier Elementary School during the recession. Now, the school has so many students and so few classrooms that it has been forced to adopt larger class sizes. Any increase in enrollment will cause worsening problems.
“That might be a conversation for the new superintendent. This is something that’s just arisen. We’re at capacity now – so what do we do?” Underwood said.
Peter Aleshire contributed to this story.
Contact abechman@payson.com
