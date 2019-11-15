Boy, Payson loves its kids.
So not only did the Payson School District’s budget override get a whopping 61 percent approval with one of the highest off-year turnout rates in the state — people keep on donating.
Payson residents contribute about $240,000 annually to the district through the Credit for Kids tax write-off — which supports the sports programs, field trips, extracurricular programs and a host of other school functions.
And every month — the school board gratefully accepts additional donations.
November proved especially heartening.
For starters, the Mogollon Sporting Association donated $5,068 so the district could host a volleyball tournament — which also brought hundreds of people to town from all over the region.
Then the Payson Rotary Club donated $5,559 for teacher scholarships, providing ongoing training — and also paid for a picnic for teachers and staff.
Jan Ceriani donated $200 to the account the district has set up to help homeless students. The fund provides books, supplies and other kinds of help for students either couch surfing because of problems at home — or living in the woods.
Pioneer Title donated $100 for Payson Center for Success activities, giving a hand to the sometimes unconventional approach to learning at the alternative high school.
And the MHA Foundation donated money so Rim Country Middle School can have an honor banquet — recognizing outstanding students. Every month, MHA Foundation also pays the tuition cost for more than 100 students taking dual-enrollment community college classes.
A host of other donors donated a variety items, including saxophone and tuba cases, office supplies, headphones, school supplies, backpacks and a guitar. Donors of those items included Milano’s Music, St. Vincent de Paul, Mary Andres, Iris Weinstein, Joseph Cobb, Suddenlink, Nancy Jensen, Monica Savage with the fire department, Linda Timor with Time Out Shelter, Bobby Davis and Pamela Newman.
I wonder why this article was not part of the information given to voters prior to the Override Election. This article outlines only a small portion of the revenues that the district receives outside of the taxpayer funded revenues from federal, state and local sources.
While the continual media full court press on the supposed fiscal hardships of the district goes on and on, their TOTAL revenues has never been similarly released, nor has there been any accounting of where the administration and board have diverted the increased three million dollars of additional revenues in recent years, nor have they informed the community - including the teaching staff, while they DECREASED the percentage of revenues to the classroom (teacher salaries).
It is time for a full disclosure of these items and I call on the Roundup and Mr Aleshire to call upon the district to answer these questions.
