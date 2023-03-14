The Soroptimist Club is an international organization of women working to improve the lives of women and girls in their communities. Based on a recent conversation among club members, it is evident that the organization specifically supports young women and girls struggling with decision-making.
The club provides an opportunity for young women to have fun and try out new activities that could lead to future careers.
The Dream It, Be It program, which has been in operation for at least five years, is a goal-oriented program that helps young women develop their dreams and aspirations. The program allows them to cut out pictures of places they want to travel to, houses they want to buy, and other things that inspire them.
The Soroptimist Club focuses on educating young women as a tool for empowerment. Women need education to care for themselves, whether they choose to have a career or not. The Soroptimist Club could only serve 10 girls a year, but thanks to a donation from MHA, they can now have 20 girls join each year.
The success of the Soroptimist Club can be seen in the graduates of their programs. Some young women who have gone through the Dream It, Be It program have already graduated from college and changed their careers. The club also provides opportunities for young women to follow women with successful careers to help them make more informed career choices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!