EAC grads

Eastern Arizona College-Payson held a graduation ceremony May 5.

 Leitha Griffin

Eastern Arizona College-Payson celebrated the graduation of 27 students May 5. They included:

Associate of Applied Science – ECE-BAS track

Eileen Saldana

Associate of Applied Science – Nursing

Kayla Brown

Madeline Goldman

Nicole Hart

Abigail Hazelo

Alexis Kesterson

Jennifer McDowell

Erica Overton

Dawn Roder

Aria Smith

Associate of General Studies

Alyssa Boerst

Corrine Creasy

Whitney Jones

Arena Haught

Tyler Klein

Macie Maupin

Ivy Moss

Nicholas Rizzo

Eileen Saladana

Associate of Arts – Administration of Justice

Bessie Watson

Harold Plues IV

Associate of Arts – Secondary Education

Evelyn Guevara

Associate of Arts – Sociology

Yamileth Avalos

Graduates from the Class of 2020

Myrl Foster

Germany Hall

Deidre Montijo

Alonso Munoz

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.