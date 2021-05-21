Eastern Arizona College-Payson celebrated the graduation of 27 students May 5. They included:
Associate of Applied Science – ECE-BAS track
Eileen Saldana
Associate of Applied Science – Nursing
Kayla Brown
Madeline Goldman
Nicole Hart
Abigail Hazelo
Alexis Kesterson
Jennifer McDowell
Erica Overton
Dawn Roder
Aria Smith
Associate of General Studies
Alyssa Boerst
Corrine Creasy
Whitney Jones
Arena Haught
Tyler Klein
Macie Maupin
Ivy Moss
Nicholas Rizzo
Eileen Saladana
Associate of Arts – Administration of Justice
Bessie Watson
Harold Plues IV
Associate of Arts – Secondary Education
Evelyn Guevara
Associate of Arts – Sociology
Yamileth Avalos
Graduates from the Class of 2020
Myrl Foster
Germany Hall
Deidre Montijo
Alonso Munoz
