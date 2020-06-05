Eastern Arizona College-Payson students could return to in-person classes this fall.
EAC officials recently released a four-phased reopening plan.
The plan calls for a gradual return of employees throughout the coming months.
“The health and safety of our campus is our No. 1 priority,” said EAC President Todd Haynie. “We are working closely with local and state authorities to ensure alignment with their requirements, and will do everything we can to provide a safe learning and working environment.”
An EAC interdisciplinary task force developed the phases.
Phase I and II took place between May 18 and June 1. They included staff returning to work in the administration office and opening the office to the public; opening the wellness center and student resource center and holding some in-person summer courses.
In phase III, which takes place July 1, all 12-month employees will return to campus; academic and student affairs can submit plans for courses and final decisions on Phase IV will be made.
It is expected that during Phase IV all faculty members will return on Aug. 17 and students can begin in-person classes on Aug. 24.
“It’s difficult to predict exactly what the fall semester will look like, but we are deeply committed to student success and we will plan the best we can for the new normal,” said Haynie. “The challenge ahead requires devotion and creativity, as well as compassion and patience as we navigate the future together.”
The plan could change because of developing circumstances and governmental guidelines.
For a more detailed look at the phased return to campus plan, please visit EAC’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!