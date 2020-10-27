To mitigate the risk of COVID-19 and discourage long-distance travel, the Eastern Arizona College-Payson campus is changing its traditional weeklong spring break with five days dispersed over the spring semester and summer term.
This modification will end EAC’s spring semester one week earlier than originally scheduled.
“Eastern Arizona College has been fortunate this semester to have minimal numbers of COVID-19 cases on our campuses,” said Todd Haynie, EAC president. “The pandemic is still part of our lives and it is important to take all variables into account, including travel back and forth between our campuses and other destinations.”
Students, faculty, and staff will get the same time off, just dispersed on the following days:
• Friday, March 19
• Friday, April 2 and Monday, April 5
• Friday, May 28 (Memorial Day weekend)
• Friday, July 2 (Independence Day weekend)
“We recognize this requires changes to many academic and personal plans,” said Haynie. “As the pandemic progresses, we felt it best to make this decision early instead of waiting until spring.”
To enroll in EAC spring classes, visit https://www.gilaccc.org/. Classes begin Jan. 19 with social distancing in place. Financial aid is available for students who qualify. Register by calling the EAC-Payson Administration Office at 928-468-8039.
