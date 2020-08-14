Susan Wood is the new vice president of academic and student affairs at Eastern Arizona College (EAC).
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Wood as our new vice president of academic and student affairs,” said EAC President Todd Haynie. “She is a proven academic leader with uncompromising standards for excellence and integrity, a deep-seated commitment to collaboration, and a person of incredible warmth. Together, these characteristics make her the perfect fit for our community.”
As chief academic officer, Wood is primarily responsible for setting the academic focus for EAC and directing and enhancing its vision and mission. She will serve as an advocate for more than 200 full-time faculty and staff on three campuses who provide academic services to nearly 6,000 students.
“I am honored to join the Eastern Arizona College community,” said Wood. “I have long admired EAC, its outstanding faculty, and its excellent academic programs. I’m excited to work with President Haynie, the deans, and the faculty to roll out the strategic plan and support the college’s academic growth.”
Throughout her 30-year career in higher education, Wood has served as a program administrator, professor, executive leader, and accreditation officer.
Wood earned her Bachelor of Arts in Russian and her Master of Arts in linguistics with an emphasis in teaching English as a second language from the University of Utah. She earned her doctorate in rhetoric and professional communication from New Mexico State University.
Wood succeeds Jeanne Bryce, who retired after more than 30 years.
Fall classes begin Aug. 24.
