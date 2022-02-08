"Due to the passion of local students and teachers, what started over 20 years ago as a local scholarship operation for prospective Rim Country nurses has evolved into one of the best nursing programs. With that kind of enthusiasm and passion, it is a natural evolution for this to become one of the premier rural nursing programs in America."
Kenny Evans, president of MHA Foundation, beams as he describes the relationship the non-profit has with the local Eastern Arizona College Nursing Program here on the Payson Campus. “We are pleased that since inception of the program, MHA Foundation has been able to contribute significant financial support for its ongoing success,” Evans says.
This program provides residents of Rim Country with a way to obtain their nursing education. “MHA Foundation is deeply proud of the success of this school, and rightfully so, it has grown into a highly effective establishment for creating nurses. Our local nursing school is one of the best in the country. Our students' passing percentages on prerequisite nursing board exams in recent history have outscored every other College in Arizona. Their elite Nursing Program status has been solidified by being rated number one out of the 5,570 schools in America,” Evans continues.
Producing highly qualified nurses for rural Arizona has always been a great objective, but with the onset of COVID-19, it has become a critical necessity. The NIH (National Institute of Health) and CDC (Center for Disease Control) have projected a nurse shortage in the next decade that will hit rural areas even harder due to the competition with salaries and benefits that metro facilities can offer.
Rim Country’s healthcare system faces the same startling challenge of recruiting and retaining quality nurses; however, the MHA Foundation is committed to enhancing the future of local health. Looking at solutions before the issue severely hits, the combination of bringing Banner Health to town and educating nurses locally has put Payson in a much better situation than most other rural communities. As a regional hospital group, Banner can offer more competitive salaries for its staff compared to other rural areas resulting in top-notch medical care for patients. Additionally, it has been observed that retention of nursing graduates is much higher near their actual educational programs. Banking on the effect of having a student come back to where they were educated worked well with 1/3 or more of nurse positions at the local hospital coming from the EAC-Payson program. “While a noble cause to educate more nurses for the world, we look forward to future opportunities to train even more nurses for rural Arizona,” Evans says.
Locals may be biased about the beauty of the community, but one thing has proven true – spending time in Payson getting an education makes it considerably easier for nurses to decide to return to live here. The proof is in the pudding; Rim Country has had more than 30 nurses and nurse practitioners from Payson's nursing program working locally. The retention is effective, and future efforts of the nursing program will supply even more highly trained medical professionals for the area.
There is even more to having an excellent medical education facility locally. The nursing program meets the needs of more than just stereotypical college age students by providing life-changing access to superior education and training. Enrolled students range in age from high school students starting their nursing careers in Payson High School's CTE (Career and Technical Education) Program to the adults who desire a career change. Approximately 50% of the current students in the program are nontraditional students, or "adult learners," who bring their valuable life experience to their future profession. Associate Professor of EAC's Nursing Program, Ty Jones, states, "My oldest student to graduate was 53, and my youngest was 20."
MHA Foundation sets aside tens of thousands of dollars for nursing student scholarships every semester, available to students of any age. Additionally, another advantage of our local nursing program is that potential students do not have to wait for the first block of schooling to open up like some colleges do because every block is offered every semester. This provides a continuous influx of students into the program and an outflux of medical professionals to the community.
Jones confirms, "We are very thankful for MHA… a lot of people don't realize the significant impact MHA has on education in our community. We are in a severe nursing shortage, and MHA funded us to hire more instructors, and due to this, Payson has more registered nurses working in the community. That has made a significant impact."
