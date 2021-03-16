Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee has appointed Keith Alexander, Eastern Arizona College’s special assistant to the president for community and government relations, to the new statewide AZ529 Arizona’s Education Savings Plan Advisory Committee.
In this role, Alexander will represent Arizona’s rural community college districts to help increase access to the AZ529 Arizona’s Education Savings Plan program, especially amongst disadvantaged, minority, and under-represented students.
“Eastern Arizona College provides insightful leadership throughout the state at all levels,” said Yee, the administrator for AZ529, Arizona’s Education Savings Plan and chair of the committee.
“Alexander’s extensive background in government relations and work in higher education makes him an outstanding choice to speed up the AZ529 Plan forward to families with limited resources for future educational needs,” she added.
Alexander is an expert in multiple facets of government, education, and civic leadership. He has served as a strategic adviser on many campaigns throughout his career at both the state and national levels.
Alexander serves in various civic capacities, including the district governor for Safford Lions Clubs International and as an elected governing board member of the Safford Rural Fire District. He is a graduate of Eastern Arizona College and his children are sixth generation students or teachers.
“Keith has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to serving residents in Arizona, especially those in rural areas,” said Todd Haynie, Eastern Arizona College president. “He is passionate about helping Arizona families, and will be a resounding voice on this committee to help them gain access to higher education, from vocational training to traditional college programs.”
Yee will chair the AZ529 Advisory Committee. During her tenure in office, she has overseen record earnings for the Permanent Land Endowment Fund, which in turn funds multiple state beneficiaries that are primarily education related. Prior to being elected treasurer, Yee served in the Arizona Senate, where her leadership roles included being vice-chair of the Senate Education Committee. Yee served as deputy cabinet secretary to California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, providing advice on educational policy.
The AZ529 Arizona’s Education Savings Plan Advisory Committee includes 10 other subject-matter experts from multiple facets of education and civic leadership, including urban and rural colleges, public and private schools and universities, vocational training and apprenticeship programs. The committee will meet on a quarterly basis. You can learn more about the AZ529 Education Plan at www.az529.gov.
