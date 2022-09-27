This semester a new senior dean has come aboard at the Gila Pueblo and Payson campuses of Eastern Arizona College: Phil McBride, who has served as a dean of instruction for EAC’s Thatcher campus for the last 16 years and has been employed with Eastern Arizona College for 31 years.
It was at Eastern Arizona College where McBride met his wife, Paula Thatcher, who was a work-study student in the records and registration office. They were married in October 1984 and moved to Tucson, where McBride continued his education at the University of Arizona, where he graduated with a bachelor of science degree in 1986.
McBride’s career in education began in 1986 at Snowflake High School, where he taught physics and math for three years and spent the summers pursued his master’s degree in teaching physical sciences at NAU in Flagstaff. After Snowflake came two years at Mogollon High School, in Heber, where McBride was recruited to coach football, design the science lab, and teach chemistry, physics, and math. His career with EAC started in 1991, as a chemistry instructor. Six years later McBride moved with his wife Paula and their four young children to Oxford, Ohio, where he pursued a Ph.D. in organic chemistry and chemical education from Miami University. He was awarded his Ph.D. in chemistry in December 2003.
Returning to Arizona, McBride taught chemistry for several years before EAC asked him to serve as a dean of instruction. In that role, he oversaw a number of academic divisions – among them Science, Math, Nursing and Allied Health, Fine Arts, Social Sciences, and Communicative Arts - as well as supervising the director or EAC’s Discovery Park.
“About 70% of the faculty were under my supervision at one point,” he said.
McBride started in his new position on July 1.
“I’m enjoying working with the faculty, staff and students here,” he said. “My responsibility as senior dean is to oversee mainly the faculty on both campuses, ensuring that we have quality instruction for our students and the students have programs where they can be successful, whether it’s occupational programs that lead to a career or transfer programs that lead to higher degrees.” That responsibility isn’t keeping McBride from the classroom, however. “I still continue to teach at least one chemistry class each semester.” He currently teaches a general chemistry class Monday through Thursday mornings, with Saturday labs.
McBride has family ties to Globe-Miami. His mother, Joan Blake McBride, was the firstborn of William Carl and Lillian Blake. He recalls many wonderful memories of his childhood, playing with his cousins and visiting his grandparents in Miami. His Uncle Nolan and Uncle Wayne would often take McBride, his father Clarence, and his brother Bryan to the Country Club to play golf.
“Those were some fun times,” McBride recalled.
McBride is also well acquainted with the Gila County campuses through yearly orientation meetings that he initiated some eight years ago.
“I think it has been a great way to help all three campuses feel united, and helps the faculty on the Gila Pueblo and Payson campuses feel like they aren’t alone, that they have support from the Thatcher campus.”
One area of study McBride accented was the nursing program at Gila Pueblo and Payson, pointing out that all three campuses had a 100 percent NCLEX passing rate this year. “Nursing is always a challenge, but it also offers a great career for students. We’ve been able to see our nursing programs grow a little bit, and we’re hoping they will continue to grow. We’ve been able to get excellent support from the hospitals in Globe-Miami and Payson.”
McBride expressed his appreciation to his wonderful wife, Paula, and his growing family, who have supported him throughout his career. He looks forward to working with students, faculty, and staff as they continue to build educational programs and change lives in Gila County.
EAC Payson Campus Spring 2023 Semester begins January 17. Registration opens on October 12. Financial Aid is available for students who qualify. EAC offers a tuition waiver for 55+ students who have lived in Arizona for over a year. For more information on how to register, call the EAC Payson Campus Administration Office at (928) 468-8039.
