This semester a new senior dean has come aboard at the Gila Pueblo and Payson campuses of Eastern Arizona College: Phil McBride, who has served as a dean of instruction for EAC’s Thatcher campus for the last 16 years and has been employed with Eastern Arizona College for 31 years.

It was at Eastern Arizona College where McBride met his wife, Paula Thatcher, who was a work-study student in the records and registration office. They were married in October 1984 and moved to Tucson, where McBride continued his education at the University of Arizona, where he graduated with a bachelor of science degree in 1986. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.