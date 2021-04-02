This summer, Eastern Arizona College’s Payson campus is welcoming a new art instructor.
Artist Suzy Almblade, who holds a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from the University of Arizona and learned watercolor painting in Italy, will teach a beginning watercolor course at the Payson campus.
Starting with a June 1-July 23 summer class, she will also lead the course this fall.
Almblade said she discovered her love for watercolor while learning the art in Italy, and hasn’t looked back.
“That was 10 years ago, and I’ve been specializing in watercolor for this past decade. I’m doing it now as a full-time career.”
She added that, with the campus needing watercolor instructors, she was volunteered for a position.
“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun; I’m excited for it.” It will be her first time teaching a college course, but she said she has been doing private lessons for some time.
“It’s going to be really nice to teach a group of people and teach them the things I wish I’d learned when I was in college because there weren’t too many watercolor courses. Most of my learning was self-taught and has been cumulative over the past 10 years, doing lots of research and experimentation. I’m excited to teach everyone what I have learned, so they don’t have to take so long to get to the point where I am.”
Students who sign up for beginning watercolor will learn such fundamentals of watercolor as working in transparent layers, wet on wet technique and dry brushing, but will also look into different paints.
Almblade said she will also cover some of watercolor’s past and current masters, like American painter John Singer Sargent.
“Above all, I want this to be a very fun course,” she added. “I want people to enjoy watercolor.
To enroll, contact the EAC-Payson campus administration office at 928-468-8039 for more information. Summer semester begins June 1. EAC offers a 55+ tuition waivers.
