This fall the Payson campus of Eastern Arizona College welcomes a new addition to its music faculty, as Alan Simpson comes aboard to guide students through the World of Music class.
Simpson, a native of Holbrook, is making the move to EAC from Payson High School, where he has been a teacher for the last three years. He is also an EAC alumnus, part of the class of 2011. Simpson went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in music education from Northern Arizona University and a master’s in conducting from Brigham Young University. While attending BYU, he served as a graduate assistant for the school’s marching band and taught a course in conducting. Before joining the Payson High School faculty, he spent three years teaching general music and band in the Phoenix area.
“I’m really excited to be teaching a college course, especially for Eastern Arizona College. I loved my time there,” Simpson said. “When I was growing up, we would always come through Payson on trips to the Valley. I really love the community and I plan on being here for a long time.”
In World of Music, Simpson will lead students on a journey through music history, exploring such periods as the Renaissance and the Classical era. The course offers a general overview of the development of music from the Middle Ages through today, touching on historical events and major composers. Students, whether they are music majors or just interested in the subject, will be introduced to different musical styles, genres and eras and world music.
The EAC Payson campus World of Music class will be held Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:20 p.m. beginning Aug. 25.
If you are interested in registering for the World of Music class, contact the EAC Payson campus administration office at 928-468-8039. Don’t forget EAC offers a tuition waiver for students 55 and over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!