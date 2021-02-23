“I wanted to be a medical assistant for the past four to five years,” said Julita Ulloa — and, as a recent graduate of the medical assistant program at Eastern Arizona College’s Payson campus, she has made that wish come true.
“I actually started as a regular caregiver, no degree needed,” Ulloa said. “Then I was a certified nursing assistant before moving to medical assistant, so it just got better and better.”
She credited the college’s medical assistant program instructors for helping her achieve her goal, saying they wanted every student to succeed. “They were really knowledgeable, willing to stay late in class and always open if we needed help.”
Ulloa said her favorite part of the program was doing her 40 hours of clinicals, where she got hands-on training in a doctor’s office.
“It gave us hope and excitement to work as a medical assistant. “The most challenging part was passing all the tests — that’s the good stress,” she said. “The first time I gave an injection to somebody — to a human and not an orange — was also challenging. That was a good stress, too. But the more I did it, the better I got.”
Ulloa said that, with instructors who aim for everyone to succeed, the college’s program prepared her very well for her current job with IMS Cardiology in Payson. “It’s the best job. I work hand in hand with the doctor and the patients. I can help save a life, because your heart is so important. I’m glad I graduated, I’m glad I’m working and I’m just happy overall,” she said.
EAC-Payson offers programs such as medical assistant, nursing assistant, phlebotomy, and nursing. Call 928-468-8039 for more information about these programs or any other course offerings.
