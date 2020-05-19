As graduation season kicks off, Eastern Arizona College-Payson officials are working to give 16 graduates a memorable farewell.
“Although we were unable to have a traditional commencement ceremony this year, we were still able to honor our graduates through a virtual graduation,” said Dean Pam Butterfield. “Despite the obstacles each graduate had to overcome during their last semester, they were still able to achieve their goals. It is my privilege to announce the graduating class of 2020. Congratulations EAC Payson Campus graduates!”
Eastern Arizona College Payson Campus 2020 graduates:
Administration of Justice
Judy Gregg
Business Administration
Terena Ward
General Studies
Myrl Foster
Linda Harkins
Olivia Hobson
Heather Kovar
Matthew McCarty
David Morris
Alonso Munoz-Ruiz
Tierney Phillips
Zacary Taylor
General Technical Studies
Germany Hall
Sage Mathus
Deidre Montijo
Julita Ulloa
Nursing
Shealea Garza
