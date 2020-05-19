The 2018 GCC Commencement Ceremony (copy)

EAC-Payson Dean Pam Butterfield at the 2018 commencement ceremony. This year, they will hold a virtual graduation because of COVID-19.

 File photo

As graduation season kicks off, Eastern Arizona College-Payson officials are working to give 16 graduates a memorable farewell.

“Although we were unable to have a traditional commencement ceremony this year, we were still able to honor our graduates through a virtual graduation,” said Dean Pam Butterfield. “Despite the obstacles each graduate had to overcome during their last semester, they were still able to achieve their goals. It is my privilege to announce the graduating class of 2020. Congratulations EAC Payson Campus graduates!”

Eastern Arizona College Payson Campus 2020 graduates:

Administration of Justice

Judy Gregg

Business Administration

Terena Ward

General Studies

Myrl Foster

Linda Harkins

Olivia Hobson

Heather Kovar

Matthew McCarty

David Morris

Alonso Munoz-Ruiz

Tierney Phillips

Zacary Taylor

General Technical Studies

Germany Hall

Sage Mathus

Deidre Montijo

Julita Ulloa

Nursing

Shealea Garza

