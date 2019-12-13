EAC Payson Campus students and the Payson community are in for a treat from the campus biology instructor, Cameron Mower.
He will teach two workshops throughout the spring 2020 semester; Birds of the Mogollon Rim and Common Plants of the Arizona Mountains.
They are separate workshops, but Mower recommends taking them together, especially because they’re each only one day a week.
Mower’s interest in plants and animals was sparked early in his life as his father was a wildlife biologist and his grandfather had a similar career path.
Mower grew up in a small New Mexico town and studied zoology and botany at Western New Mexico University. He spent a lot of his time studying Southwestern plant communities in both New Mexico and Arizona. He then continued his education by pursuing a graduate program in ornithology with Dr. William Norris.
Mower officially made Arizona his home when he took a job teaching biology in Winslow. He now teaches biology at the Payson campus and is well known for making his classes engaging, educational, and fun. While he loves biology, he is excited to have the chance to focus on a few of his favorite topics — plants and animals.
Students that take the Birds of the Mogollon Rim course can expect to increase their appreciation for the complexity and diversity of the birds one can find in Payson.
Students interested in the Common Plants of the Arizona Mountains will learn how to identify tree, flower, and shrub species in the Payson area.
The spring 2020 semester will run from Jan. 13 to May 8. The Birds of the Mogollon Rim workshops will be held on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. and the Common Plants of Arizona Mountains workshops will be held on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.
Anyone who loves being out in nature, has an interest in gardening, or wishes to understand and connect with Arizona’s eco-region, should consider taking these workshops.
Call 928-468-8039 for more information.
