The upcoming summer session at Eastern Arizona College – Payson features two sociology courses.
Both are Friday courses that introduce the discipline of sociology and furnish an overview of immigration as well as Native American populations.
Introduction to Sociology (SOC 101) is offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fridays and traces societal shifts through history, from pre-industrial to post-industrial. The class also explores and analyzes culture, race, gender, ethnicity, inequality and human behavior in the context of dominant and subordinate group relationships. “The value of learning sociological theories, perspectives and concepts is that it is applied to understanding the self in the context of wider society,” said the instructor for both classes, Dr. Davaniamah Naidoo.
“Sociology matters because it demystifies commonly held beliefs, values and attitudes. It provides a framework to understand, give meaning and helps individuals navigate life more effectively through informed decision-making.”
Race and Ethnic Relations (SOC 210) is offered from 2:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., Fridays and explores historical and contemporary dimensions of immigration into the United States, and includes the status of Native American populations.
The class employs sociological theories, social psychology and political economy to understand concepts of race, ethnic groups, assimilation, discrimination and prejudice. Students who complete the class can gain understanding about their placement in society in relation to ancestry, national origin, language, culture and worship, and knowledge of the complex issues encountered by immigrants.
Both classes fulfill the college’s Global/International/Historical Awareness requirement, and may also be taken as electives. As a prerequisite, both classes require completion of ENG 091 with a grade of C or higher, or a sufficient reading placement test score.
Enroll Today in EAC Payson campus summer 2023 classes. The summer semester begins May 30. Financial aid is available for students who qualify. EAC offers a tuition waiver for 55+ students who have lived in Arizona for over a year. For more information on how to register, call the EAC Payson Campus Administration Office at 928-468-8039.
