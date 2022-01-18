The spring semester is almost upon us, and it’s bringing students at Eastern Arizona College’s Payson campus an opportunity to get their workouts on in three classes being offered by a new instructor.
“I am a natural high-energy individual,” said Danielle Adams, a certified fitness instructor who will teach Pilates for Fun, Stretching and Flexibility, and Aerobics.
“I love fitness, I love health and I love inspiring people. I truly believe in making the world a better place, just one smile at a time,” Adams said.
Along with her passion for the subject, Adams will bring plenty of experience to her courses. She has been “doing fitness,” as she says, and teaching martial arts, in which she is also a certified instructor, for over 20 years. Adams holds a second-degree black belt and has earned first-place awards in martial arts and gymnastics.
“I’ve been in the Payson area for about six weeks,” she said. “I used to do fitness classes in the Las Vegas area. When we moved to Payson, I hit the ground running. I asked around, trying to find classes to take. When I couldn’t find any, I went to the college and presented the idea of teaching some instead.”
On Tuesday and Thursday mornings this semester, Adams will welcome students who are in search of a rewarding workout. Her Pilates class will come first, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., followed by Aerobics from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., and Stretching and Flexibility from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
“I am excited to start this semester. I am ecstatic about starting, and being able to inspire people and show them something different,” Adams said.
If you are interested in taking one of Adams’ fitness classes, or any other class at EAC Payson campus, please call 928-468-8039 for information on how to register. EAC offers a tuition waiver for students 55 and over who have lived in Arizona for a year or longer. Spring 2022 semester begins Jan. 18. Late registration ends Friday, Jan. 21.
