A man with a dream of one day opening his own medical practice in Payson was recently awarded a scholarship that brings him one step closer to that goal.
Benjamin Fisher earned a spot on the 25th Annual All-Arizona Academic Team based on his academic achievement, leadership and service to the community.
Fisher received a citation from Gov. Doug Ducey, a commemorative medallion, and an in-state tuition waiver for two years (60 credits) to the Arizona state university of his choice. Besides the tuition waiver, he will receive a scholarship check.
Fisher’s ultimate collegiate goal is to attend Grand Canyon University’s nurse practitioner program in pursuit of his Doctorate Nurse Practitioner (DNP) license and establish his own office in Payson.
Each student named to the All-Arizona Academic Team maintains at least a 3.5 grade point average, is in good academic standing, is working toward an associate degree, and is involved with their campus or community.
The All-Arizona Academic Team award program is sponsored by Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for two-year colleges.
