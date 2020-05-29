Registration for Eastern Arizona College’s upcoming summer classes continues this week, and there are still many course offerings to choose from.
Most classes will be held online, but some in-person classes will be held on campus with social distancing in place.
EAC is offering the following certificates this summer:
• The Google IT Support Professional Certificate prepares students for entry-level IT support jobs in under two months. No experience is necessary. There are 215,000 unfilled IT support jobs across the U.S., and the average median annual wage is $53,470. The cost for this certificate is $540. Contact James McBride at james.mcbride@eac.edu for more information.
• The Project Management Certificate prepares students for positions in a wide variety of industries. The national average for entry-level salaries is between $40,000 and $60,000. The cost for this two-month certificate is $1,600, including books. For more information, contact Dana Barnett at dana.barnett@eac.edu.
Skill/hobby classes include:
• Beginning Acrylic Painting I
• Beginning Watercolor I
• Beginning Oil Painting I
• eBay as a Home-Based Business
• Website Development Using WordPress — Workshop
EAC’s entire up-to-date class listing is available online at www.eac.edu/schedule.
Students can register two ways:
By phone: 928-468-8039, weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., or online at www.eac.edu by clicking “Gila Hank Online.” Students over 55 qualify for EAC’s Senior Citizen Tuition Scholarship, which covers the full cost of in-state tuition.
