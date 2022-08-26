Eastern Arizona College (EAC) unveiled a new brand identity that features a primary logo and modernized Gila Hank during its faculty and staff Monster Symposium this week. The college’s Gila Hank — designed in 1947 by The Arizona Republic cartoonist, Reg Manning — will remain as a classic look on campus touchpoints. The college’s traditional purple and gold colors will also remain.

The new brand identity takes its primary design from more than 300 surveys and 15 focus groups held with students, faculty, staff, and community members over the past year. It replaces the college’s mountain logo that was created in 1997 and modernizes the 75-year-old Gila Hank for digital platforms.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.