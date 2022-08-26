Eastern Arizona College (EAC) unveiled a new brand identity that features a primary logo and modernized Gila Hank during its faculty and staff Monster Symposium this week. The college’s Gila Hank — designed in 1947 by The Arizona Republic cartoonist, Reg Manning — will remain as a classic look on campus touchpoints. The college’s traditional purple and gold colors will also remain.
The new brand identity takes its primary design from more than 300 surveys and 15 focus groups held with students, faculty, staff, and community members over the past year. It replaces the college’s mountain logo that was created in 1997 and modernizes the 75-year-old Gila Hank for digital platforms.
EAC’s new primary logo features a shield reminiscent of the main architectural element used in past and current campus structures. Within the shield is an “EA” monogram. The logo also includes a hand-drawn wordmark unique to the college.
“We consistently heard that the college’s primary logo should be bold and traditional yet retain a modern look and feel,” said Todd Haynie, EAC president. “Our designer achieved this tall order by coupling the traditional shield with a stylized “EA” monogram — the letters most often used to vocally reference the college for the past 134 years.”
The design was developed with significant creative assistance from the college’s current and former design students. Monique Saldana — an EAC employee and former graphic design student — played a role in the new visual identity. She made extensive revisions and created the Gila Hank youth mark. After graduating from Eastern Arizona College with a degree in graphic art, Saldana attended Grand Canyon University, where she received her bachelor’s degree in digital design with an emphasis in animation.
“Eastern Arizona College has been known as the Gila Monsters for more than 100 years and Gila Hank has been a core element since 1947. The modernized version is committed to the central idea of Gila Hank over time, has the capacity to transcend change, and provides limitless marketing and public relations opportunities.”
The new brand identity will be implemented using a phased, fiscally responsible approach. Digital touchpoints will be changed immediately. Printed items that contain previous branding will be replenished as needed. The college is developing an updated costumed mascot to enhance school spirit and pride at athletic and other campus events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!