Eastern Arizona College’s nursing program has once again been recognized as the No. 1 nursing program in Arizona by RegisteredNursing.org, a nursing advocacy organization.

The organization analyzed 34 schools in Arizona and ranked the top 10 using current and historical pass rates from the Registered Nurse National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX).

