Eastern Arizona College’s nursing program is No. 3 in the state, according to RegisteredNursing.org.
The organization analyzed 28 schools in Arizona and ranked the top 10 using current and historical pass rates from the Registered Nurse National Council Licensure Examination.
Only the nursing programs at Scottsdale Community College and the University of Arizona ranked ahead of EAC.
“The Eastern Arizona College Nursing Program is committed to excellence with an extraordinary faculty and student body,” said Carolyn McCormies, EAC director of nursing and division chair for Nursing and Allied Health. “We are dedicated to helping our graduates become responsible, caring, and accountable professional nurses.”
EAC’s nursing program has a 98.15% pass rate for 2019. This compares with a 93% state pass rate and an 88.18% national pass rate.
“We are so proud to be near the top of the list of so many esteemed nursing programs,” said Todd Haynie, EAC president. “This recognition speaks volumes about how much our faculty and staff care about preparing outstanding practitioners and leaders.”
EAC offers a nursing program at its Gila Pueblo, Payson, and Thatcher campuses.
Prospective students can contact admissions@eac.edu or 928-428-8396 for more information. Nursing applications were due March 1.
