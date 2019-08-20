Payson High School seniors have a chance to win scholarships from the Elks National Foundation ranging from $4,000 to $50,000.
The foundation has announced the start of the 2020 Most Valuable Student scholarship contest. It is available to high school seniors who are United States citizens. It is not necessary to be related to a member of the Elks. Males and females compete separately and are judged on scholarship, leadership and financial need.
The application is completed online and must be submitted by the Nov. 5 deadline.
The 500 national winners will be announced in April 2020, after the top 20 finalists participate in the Leadership Weekend in Chicago April 23-26.
Through the contest, the ENF will award 20 top scholarships ranging from $20,000 to $50,000. The remaining 480 runners-up will receive $4,000 scholarships. Since the ENF began awarding scholarships in 1931, it has changed the lives of tens of thousands of students, like 2019 MVS top winner Tabitha Escalante, who will attend Harvard University to major in government this fall.
The Payson Elks Lodge is proud to say that Rim Country’s Hailey Roberson received an award from the Arizona Elks MVS program worth $1,500 and the local awarded Kajal Daya and Hailey Roberson $1,000 each. Both were recipients last year, according to local MVS program chair Gayla Robles.
This year the Elks National Foundation is investing $4.1 million in college scholarships for the country’s future lawyers, doctors, engineers, innovators and more. It has invested wisely. MVS scholars — all demonstrate scholarship, leadership and financial need — are graduating from college at a rate of 90 percent, nearly 40 percent higher than the normal average.
Applications for the 2020 contest are available on the Elks National Foundation website. For complete Most Valuable Student scholarship details, including the application link, visit elks.org/scholars or enf.elks.org/MVS.
Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
