The Career Technical Education Engineering program at Payson High School and the associated chapter of SkillsUSA student leadership organization is in its first full year for the 2022-2023 academic season after being created and tested the previous year. The program comprises a one-semester Introduction to Engineering course and a year-long Engineering I course. Next year the program will be ready for a complete enrollment of Engineering II.

The introductory course surveys various engineering disciplines and fundamental skills. The course introduces engineering concepts that are applicable across multiple engineering disciplines and teaches technical skills through various engineering tools, such as 3-D solid modeling software, circuit modeling breadboards, and electromechanical construction materials, all communicated by technical drawing skills. Students learn and apply the engineering design process to develop mechanical, electronic, process, and logistical solutions to problems relevant to our world. Students also practice working in teams and learn communication skills, ethics, and the importance of documenting drawings, ideas, and activities.

