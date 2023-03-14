The Career Technical Education Engineering program at Payson High School and the associated chapter of SkillsUSA student leadership organization is in its first full year for the 2022-2023 academic season after being created and tested the previous year. The program comprises a one-semester Introduction to Engineering course and a year-long Engineering I course. Next year the program will be ready for a complete enrollment of Engineering II.
The introductory course surveys various engineering disciplines and fundamental skills. The course introduces engineering concepts that are applicable across multiple engineering disciplines and teaches technical skills through various engineering tools, such as 3-D solid modeling software, circuit modeling breadboards, and electromechanical construction materials, all communicated by technical drawing skills. Students learn and apply the engineering design process to develop mechanical, electronic, process, and logistical solutions to problems relevant to our world. Students also practice working in teams and learn communication skills, ethics, and the importance of documenting drawings, ideas, and activities.
The Engineering I course builds on the fundamental ideas provided in the introduction course, especially the engineering design process. Then it introduces concepts from materials science, the science of energy and power, and how they relate to the control systems of electromechanical machines, as well as essential data concepts like kinematics and statics. This is simultaneous with learning to use the industry standard computer-aided drafting (CAD) system known as Solidworks. Other efforts include reverse engineering, properties of materials, structures and strength analysis, electronics and mechatronics, and fluid-actuated power systems.
Next year the Engineering II course will cover aerospace engineering concepts of aerodynamics, rocketry, remotely controlled sensors, spacecraft system design, and advanced materials being developed for these purposes. Students will build model rockets, analyze their flights, design notional missions for space-based vehicles, and learn to fly drones.
We hope that students continue to pursue training in this program and that it continues to grow through membership in the SkillsUSA chapter. The skills and certification offered by this engineering program are valuable to further university study or to enter the tech industry directly for immediate employment in state-of-the-art career fields. The soft skills of leadership, work ethic, and responsibility through SkillsUSA will benefit the students in any endeavor throughout their lives.
