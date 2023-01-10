While strengthening our established sports programs is essential, furthering the reach of extracurriculars to more kids is also a priority. That’s where Esports comes into play.
What is Esports? Simply put, Esports are video games played in a highly organized competitive environment. These games can range from popular, team-oriented multiplayer online battle arenas (MOBAs) to single-player first-person games, and virtual reconstructions of physical sports.
They are wildly popular in today’s market; Esports gather some 1.5 billion online viewers weekly. It is the fastest-growing extracurricular in high schools across the globe, with 340 million participating worldwide. Universities and colleges have teams with full-ride scholarships available. There is a billion-dollar industry in professional Esports, and over 120 million dollars have been grossed in Arizona’s professional Esports league to date.
After Payson High School leadership researched the sport by visiting other high school Esports teams and the league they participated in, it was decided that if interest were high enough, they would pursue adding Esports to the large slate offerings already in place. MHA Foundation was able to participate by helping with the startup costs that are so daunting for any activity. During their research, they found that once the team builds a track record, there are many options for funding from major sponsors. However, the initial money was a significant obstacle for many schools, as it was for our local team.
Making sure their investment was met with the appropriate desire, the MHA Foundation set the minimum bar for pursuit at 12 students. However, when the student body was surveyed, they had over 60 signups. It was game on with a local Esports sports team coach already identified!
“This (Esports) is to reach out to young people that maybe we haven’t been reaching in the past. It is not to replace our regular sports programs, but to add to the options our local students have to participate in.” Kenny Evans concludes. MHA Foundation is always looking for more ways to promote student involvement in extracurricular activities, as the Board recognizes that these forms of enrichment further students’ investment in their education, as well as contribute to their sense of belonging in the community.
