Taylor Merrick with FFA students

Agriculture instructor and FFA adviser Taylor Merrick (far right) with Payson High School FFA students at the Department of Economic Security offices.

 DES staff

Payson FFA students made a surprise visit to the Department of Economic Security offices the third week of September to drop off duffel bags full of teddy bears and blankets, toothbrushes and socks.

The life of a foster child is full of uncertainty.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.