FFA supports foster kids by Michele Nelson, Roundup staff reporter Michele Nelson Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Oct 4, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Agriculture instructor and FFA adviser Taylor Merrick (far right) with Payson High School FFA students at the Department of Economic Security offices. DES staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Payson FFA students made a surprise visit to the Department of Economic Security offices the third week of September to drop off duffel bags full of teddy bears and blankets, toothbrushes and socks.The life of a foster child is full of uncertainty.Many arrive at a new foster home with nothing more than a plastic garbage bag full of the few things they own.DES staff say several organizations in town besides the FFA students donate to help local foster children. Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com 