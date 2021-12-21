There are multiple efforts underway to bring reliable, redundant and affordable internet service to area businesses and residents. One is extending internet services available to schools and libraries through the E-rate program to the homes of students in rural Arizona.
The Final Mile Project is dedicated to bringing internet equity to rural students who have either no internet, slow internet, or unaffordable internet. This project, a creation of the Arizona Rural Schools Association (ARSA), in association with the Arizona Business and Education Coalition (ABEC), and the Arizona Association of County School Superintendents (AACSS), works to extend the broadband capacity most of our schools enjoy, thanks to the E-rate program, to rural student homes, explained Wes Brownfield, with the ARSA.
“I believe The Final Mile is particularly important for students in rural Arizona,” said Roy Sandoval, Gila County superintendent of schools.
This is a public-private effort to create opportunities for internet service providers to offer high-speed internet to students. This will allow these students to fully participate in all the virtual instructional and enrichment opportunities offered by their schools, Brownfield said.
“In an increasingly connected world, students need the benefit of high-speed internet to be successful. The Final Mile Project is dedicated to providing these opportunities to Arizona’s rural students,” Brownfield concluded.
The mission of The Final Mile Project is to deliver dependable internet to every student in Arizona.
Almost a century ago, the U.S. Supreme Court acted in response to the obstacles to educational opportunities created by segregation. The 1954 Brown vs. The Board of Education decision stated, “[Education] is the very foundation of good citizenship. Today it is a principal instrument in awakening the child to cultural values, in preparing him for later professional training, and in helping him to adjust normally to his environment. These days, it is doubtful that any child may reasonably be expected to succeed in life if he is denied the opportunity of an education. Such an opportunity, where the state has undertaken to provide it, is a right which must be made available to all on equal terms.”
Today, the same sentiment applies to the importance of providing access to internet connectivity, Brownfield said.
Sean Rickert, chair of the Consortium Board of The Final Mile Project, shared what the group believes are historic precedents for the undertaking.
“It is only a mile from Madison Square to Union Square in New York City, and in 1880, this stretch of Broadway was one of the first electrically lighted streets in America and the world. A generation later, in 1902, it was dubbed the Great White Way; the brilliance of the many illuminated signs captured the imagination of visitors from around the world.
• By 1934 nearly nine out of every 10 farms in France and Germany had electricity, while nine in 10 American farms were still without.
• Similarly, in 2020, access to prosperity is intricately connected to a community or an individual’s ability to connect with the World Wide Web. Internet connectivity enhanced the ability to learn about anything and everything has opened up to those with access.
“For the last 30 years, access to the internet has become the central measure of sophistication and affluence. Those with access are ahead of those who lack access in terms of their ability to achieve on almost every standard,” Rickert said.
• The most important and effective of the New Deal programs was the Rural Electrification Administration, or REA, authorized to address the inequities created by limited access to electrification. Within six years of implementation, the 90% of American farms without electricity was transformed to less than half, and a decade later, almost all were connected to the grid.
A Similar Challenge
“Now we are faced with a similar challenge. Internet access has become virtually universal, but there remain pockets where access is limited or lacking,” Rickert said.
The average American internet access speed is 55 megabytes per second (Mbps). In Arizona, average access speed is much slower at 36 Mbps.
He said, the tools exist to move rural Arizona from where it is today to the standard needed to ensure all children have access at home to the tools required to access a quality 21st century education.
• First, the technology exists. The Final Mile Project has identified tools that will enable the establishment of a network of fiber linked nodes capable of reaching all the households within a seven-mile radius.
• Second, programs exist to provide the funding to erect the network. Through the Rural Utility Service, the descendant agency of the REA, grant funding is available for just such a program. Management of the service would be provided by either a nonprofit organization or a governmental or quasi-governmental (public service corporation) agency. It is possible that management could be contracted with private providers, cooperative agencies, or municipalities. There are some regulatory questions still to be addressed.
• Third, models are currently being developed to demonstrate the efficacy of the technology. These models are being set up in several rural communities across Arizona. Based on their performance, we will be able to answer many of the questions.
“We must keep in mind the importance of ensuring universal access to a quality education,” Rickert said. “We have the opportunity to reach out and bring access to the prosperity made possible by a more interconnected world to those in rural Arizona by bridging the gap and taking it the Final Mile.”
To learn more, visit https://www.thefinalmileproject.com/ or https://brinkmedia.box.com/s/vdrb7azf7s3gzq411v2rb06gi54usdhd.
