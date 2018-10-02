Fourth-graders dove into learning about their water supply at the Payson Water Festival on Sept. 25. The 12th annual event welcomed more than 180 fourth-graders from Julia Randall Elementary and Pine Strawberry Elementary to learn about Arizona’s water resources and water in the Earth’s system.
The festival is part of a curriculum unit focused on water stewardship and STEM education and is sponsored by the Town of Payson Water Department.
The Water Festival unit includes teacher professional development, a Water Unit implemented by teachers, and the Water Festival Education Event.
Fourth-graders engaged in learning about the groundwater system, the water cycle, watershed management, and water conservation technology.
Volunteers from the Town of Payson, Arizona Project WET’s Water Educators, and other community groups learn to facilitate lessons using exploration and inquiry.
The Arizona Water Festival program is Arizona Project WET’s longest running program having engaged more than 117,500 students statewide since 2000. It relies on the support of local partners such as the Town of Payson to support effective K-12 water science education.
For information visit https://arizonawet.arizona.edu/programs/arizona_water_festival.
