Free online legal talk forums continue through May sponsored in collaboration between the Arizona Bar Foundation, Arizona Supreme Court and in partnership with courts and law libraries across Arizona.
Azcourthelp.org offers online legal information provided free as a resource to anyone facing legal issues.
Login at azcourthelp.org/public-events for these topics:
• May 11 – 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., Tribal law.
• May 12 – 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Adoption – overview of Arizona adoption laws, Indian Child Welfare Act and step-parent adoption.
• May 13 – 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Student loan debt options.
• May 18 – 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Custody and visitation by non-parents and grandparents.
• May 19 – 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., Adult guardianship and conservatorship.
• May 19 – noon to 12:45 p.m., Changing or stopping child support.
• May 20 – 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Parenting time Q-and-A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!