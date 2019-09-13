The Friends of Rim Country Gila Community College recently raised $10,000 for student scholarships.
The friends group held Art Squared, an art auction at the Chaparral Pines clubhouse.
Small paintings, most done by local residents, were displayed on gray partitions. There were 125 paintings sold at $36 each.
Items were painted and donated by local artists, GCC faculty, local government officials, business owners and residents.
The paintings ranged from abstracts to photo-realistic. One artist flipped the canvas and made it into a three-dimensional shadow box with tiny white lights. Others combined canvas with photography. A few artists used clay.
GCC Dean Pam Butterfield presented Roberta Smith with a bouquet of flowers for her contribution to the event.
A buffet dinner was served to the 82 guests.
The mission of the Friends of Rim Country GCC is to “encourage the ideals of higher education by providing scholarships and other services to the students of Gila Community College.”
During dinner, Kate Adams talked about how far the nonprofit had come since the board was founded in 2012.
After dinner, Bobby Davis was auctioneer for the live auction. All items were donated. Fred Carpenter was DJ for the evening.
Items auctioned included:
1) 8 Baseball Tickets - Miami vs. the Diamondbacks, September 16, 2019
2) 12 Pies - Crosswinds - One pie per month for one year beginning September 2019
3) Wine & Bread 6 bottles of Rocca Red wine and 1 loaf of craft bread per month for 1 year beginning September 2019
4) Southwest Dinner for 6 - Spiced Rubbed Pork Tenderloin dinner with wine at the home of Judy Shaefferkoetter
5) Wine and 3 Restaurant Certificates - 6 bottles of Gigi Rosso white wine & $50 gift certificates to Fargo’s Steakhouse, The Mad Hatters Tea Room & Buffalo Bar and Grill
6) Scenic Glider Flight Over Rim Country - A 30 minute single seat flight from Sky King Soaring
7) 1/2 Day Fall Trail Jeep Adventure - Tonto Recreational Alliance (TRAL) offers a scenic off-road trail ride and picnic lunch in the forest near Payson
8) A Ride in a Firetruck & Lunch with Payson Fireman
9) Trout Fishing and Picnic for 6 - Rancho Tonto Catch-A-Trout
10) Foursome of Golf at Chaparral Pines - 18 holes of golf for up to 4 golfers at Chaparral Pines Golf Club
11) 6 Pecan Pies - One pie per month starting in September 2019 from Pastry Chef, Jack Etter
12) 7 Baseball tickets - St. Louis vs. the Diamondbacks, September 24, 2019
13) 2 Season Tickets to Tonto Community Concert Series
14) One night’s stay & dining voucher at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino plus a 3 month gym membership for 2 at the Tonto Apache Gym
15) A 24” x 28” framed photo by Payson Photographer, D.J. Craig
16) Efren Gonzalez Painting - Original work of art by Mexican Artist Efren Gonzales –minimum bid $500
17) Trust ($1,800) - A Trust Package from Owens Law Firm tailored to the winner’s specific needs
18) 15 Tons of Granite - Fine screened granite from Roy Haught Excavating
19) Maple Tree - 1 Autumn Blaze Maple Tree 5’ to 6’ tall from Plant Fair Nursery
20) Oakley Sunglasses - Donated by Payson Eye Care
21) Amethyst & Sterling Ring - Donated by Overman Designs
