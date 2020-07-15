Eastern Arizona College-Payson is offering a gardening and landscape class this fall semester.
Classes will be held at the Payson campus, 201 North Mud Springs Road, on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11:50 a.m., beginning August 28. Instructor Christopher Jones will present a variety of information well-tailored to northern Gila County.
The cost of this class is the standard tuition and fees required for a three-credit course. Remember to ask about the senior waiver if you are 55 or over. Register in person at EAC Payson Campus, by phone at (928) 468-8039, or at www.gilaccc.org. August 28 is the last day to register for AGR 230.
