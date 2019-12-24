Eastern Arizona College-Payson offers a comprehensive gardening class for the coming spring term.
Any area resident who enjoys gardening as a hobby and wants to learn more about it from a true professional needs to enroll in this class.
Instructor Chris Jones will give students all the knowledge needed to reach their gardening goals. Jones is known as being a source of knowledge and expertise in agriculture, gardening, water, and much more.
There are only 10 available seats, so be sure to enroll soon.
The spring 2020 semester runs from Monday, Jan. 13 to May 8.
The gardening class with Jones is from 1 p.m. to 3:50 p.m., Tuesdays.
Call 928-468-8039 to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!