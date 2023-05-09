Payson’s Adult Basic Education classes are really paying off for students. Recently, nine students completed their GED tests and received their High School Equivalency (HSE) certificates from the State of Arizona.
“Never feel like you are ‘too old’ to come back and study for your GED,” said a recent graduate. “It does take time and effort to learn what is needed, but it will help you fulfill your life’s dreams. Time will pass anyway, so why not get your GED?”
Adult Basic Education instruction and GED testing are available in Payson at 105 E. Highway. 260, just east of Banner Urgent Care and southeast of McDonald’s.
For details, call Kathryne Mills, 928-472-5284, but stopping by is recommended. The office is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Learn about course offerings in civics and social studies, reading and language arts, math and science, as well as career training options. There are also English Language classes.
If you could not complete high school when you were younger, come in to learn about the programs available and take advantage of the job training options offered through the Integrated Education and Technology (IET) program.
Success stories
• Bayvin Rupp completed all GED tests in a timely manner because she dedicated several hours per week to her studies, both online and in person. She plans to begin additional studies soon so that she can fulfill her dream of becoming a certified trainer for service dogs. Besides her high school studies, Rupp took advantage of a program called Fundamentals of Retail Management, which emphasizes customer service, marketing, visual merchandising, and retail pricing.
• A mother of two is thrilled and proud to have her certificate. She said, “There are suddenly more job opportunities open for me! It feels wonderful to be able to help my older child with math. My children are proud of me, and I’m glad to be able to set a good example for them. Next, I plan to begin my studies to become a medical coder. I am grateful to the staff for believing in me and for their encouragement throughout the process!”
• One student said the program was fairly easy for him, and that he felt he succeeded partially because of the encouragement and the caring attitudes of the teachers. This student is moving forward with his job and is also taking a college class at the same time.
• Another student said, “Earning my GED has genuinely changed my life for the better. It gave me the self-confidence I needed to take bigger steps. I was easily able to get a job, which helped me grow as a person, and my certificate allowed me to begin college classes. I am completing my first semester at Glendale Community College. My studies are going really well, and I plan to get an engineering degree.”
• A parent said, “This program has helped my daughter complete her high school equivalency certificate. She succeeded in the Adult Basic Education classroom with the help of the Payson staff. They are absolutely there for the students’ success!”
If you or anyone you know wants to get going on a path to improving personal opportunities for the future, come visit. Kathryne Mills will explain the enrollment process, and can schedule a time for you to fill out forms and take placement assessments. The Payson program is under the direction of Pat Reynolds and the Gila County Superintendent of Instruction, Roy Sandoval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!