GED graduate

Bayvin Rupp proudly displays her High School Equivalency (HSE) Certificate. Her dedication to her studies paid off, and she is headed to future studies and a rewarding career training service dogs.

 Contributed photo

Payson’s Adult Basic Education classes are really paying off for students. Recently, nine students completed their GED tests and received their High School Equivalency (HSE) certificates from the State of Arizona.

“Never feel like you are ‘too old’ to come back and study for your GED,” said a recent graduate. “It does take time and effort to learn what is needed, but it will help you fulfill your life’s dreams. Time will pass anyway, so why not get your GED?”

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.