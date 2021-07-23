Have you ever walked into a jewelry store, pawn shop, antique store or even an estate sale and wondered if the piece of jewelry or loose cut gemstone is as advertised?
Gemology is the study of gemstones and jewelry scientifically, knowing how to identify and can judge the elements of their beauty and value. Becoming a gemologist involves training and experience.
Eastern Arizona College Payson is now offering a class to give you the basic building blocks to begin the journey into discovering the world of gems and jewelry.
Introduction to Gemology covers the basics of how to identify loose, cut color gems, grading the value factors for color gems, pearl identification and grading as well as diamond identification and grading. This class also touches on aspects of jewelry and metals used in jewelry.
If you are looking to just be able to identify and grade grandma’s jewelry box or possibly dip your toe into a new career, this class will give you the basic tools to work with.
Bring in your own pieces for identification and valuation.
Instructor Bonnie Wolff has more than 25 years in the jewelry field from wholesale, jewelry store management and appraisal to teaching for the Gemological Institute of America.
Introduction to Gemology (Art 124 Section 0639) will be held Monday and Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 23. To register online visit https://www.eac.edu/admissions/Online_Registration/ or you can call the main office at 928-468-8039.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!