teacher 1

Mary Yazzie, Miami Unified School District High School, was the 2022 Gila County Teacher of the Year.

 Contributed

An inspiring teacher can make a big impact in a child’s life. If you have a teacher, you would like to spotlight and celebrate nominate them for Gila County Teacher of the Year, an annual recognition event sponsored by the Gila County School Superintendent’s Office. Nominations are due by Sunday, April 30.

Anyone can nominate a teacher who has gone out of her or his way to change the course of their students’ lives. Students, parents, fellow educators, district administrators, school district staff and community members are encouraged to nominate Gila County’s most outstanding educators.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.