Eastern Arizona College is continuing to extend COVID-19 Emergency Aid Grants of $1,000 a semester to students in need.
Both part-time and full-time qualified students registered for the summer semester may receive a $1,000 grant. Due to changing federal regulations, students enrolled only online are now eligible.
Since the pandemic started, Eastern Arizona College has distributed more than $2 million in grants directly to students. The funds come through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund portion of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA).
To be eligible for the summer distribution, students must meet the following requirements:
∙ Be enrolled as a student at EAC for the summer semester (part-time or full-time, in-person or online)
∙ Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FASFA) no later than June 30 (school code: 001073) https://studentaid.gove/h/apply-for-aid/fasfa
∙ Through the FASFA application, meet the criteria to be eligible for a Pell Grant or have an Expected Family Contribution between $5,712 — $9,000 (income range between $60,000- $128,000)
The grants are to be used for the student’s cost of attendance or emergency costs that arise due to the coronavirus, such as tuition, food, housing, health care (including mental health care), or child care. EAC’s Financial Aid Department will review eligibility and notify qualified students. The $1,000 awards will be distributed through direct deposit or by check. The funds do not have to be repaid and will be available on June 10.
Additional student aid grants are anticipated to continue for Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 semesters once the U.S. Department of Education releases the funds and student eligibility criteria for the third stimulus package, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
To stay up-to-date on future student aid grants, please visit www.eac.edu/safety/CARES/. For questions about this emergency aid grant, please contact the EAC Financial Aid Office at finaid@eac.edu or 928-428-8287.
Enroll today in EAC Summer Classes: Classes begin on June 1. Call EAC’s Payson Campus Administration Office at 928-468-8039 for details.
