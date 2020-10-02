The Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens is hosting a free workshop via Zoom for family members who are caring for someone with dementia.
The sessions are from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Tuesdays, starting Oct. 6 and continuing through Dec. 8. The Zoom link will be sent to participants after registration. To learn more, call 520-836-2758 or email maryg@pgcsc.org.
Join a group of fellow family caregivers to discuss how to regain hope and build resilience when dealing with the complexities of ongoing loss associated with caring for someone with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Duet’s “Finding Meaning and Hope” series, participants will learn skills to help stay strong, healthy, resilient and positive while navigating the caregiving journey with healing and hope.
The 10-week discussion series features videos based on the groundbreaking book, “Loving Someone Who Has Dementia: How to Find Hope While Coping with Stress and Grief” by Pauline Boss, Ph.D., a leading expert on caregiver grief. It is built on solid research and years of practical experience, and it offers real help in dealing with the challenges, losses and rewards of being a family caregiver of someone who is, or is becoming, psychologically absent.
The sessions will be offered virtually using Zoom. To take part it is necessary to have a computer, tablet or smart phone with a camera and sound capabilities. Assistance is available for setting up devices at the number above.
