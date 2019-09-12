Payson High School was put on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a student allegedly made violent threats.
A male student reportedly told other students that he was going to shoot up the front office and start speaking Russian over the intercom, said Superintendent Stan Rentz.
The Payson Police Department was contacted and responded “very quickly,” Rentz said.
The student was located in class and police took him into custody without incident.
The PPD is investigating if the student actually made the threats.
Pending the investigation, he could face criminal charges. Per the district’s policy, the student could also be suspended for a year for making threats, Rentz said.
“In the climate we live in today we have to take that very seriously,” he said.
