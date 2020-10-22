Through Oct. 30, Payson High School’s student government is recognizing Cancer Awareness Week with various fundraisers to benefit those fighting the disease in the community.
Buy a cancer awareness themed T-shirt for $15, with $5 going to benefit a local family/organization in the community. The shirts are available in the PHS bookstore for throughout the week.
Student government is partnering with Danzeisen Dairy, 500 S. Beeline Highway, Suite B, to raise money. On Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 4 to 8 p.m., Danzeisen Dairy will donate 20% of their sales to those battling cancer. Stop by to grab a milkshake and help those in the fight of their life. STUGO deeply appreciates the community’s continued support as we work to beat cancer.
