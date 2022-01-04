The high school’s business class has been busy this year.
In the fall, Payson High School’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) attended the annual AZ FBLA On Ice, where more than 900 students throughout the state took part.
The executive staff of the Phoenix Coyotes conducted the workshops at the Gila River Arena. Afterward, everyone enjoyed a hockey game.
On Nov. 3, PHS FBLA students joined with 1,500 other FBLA students for a fall leadership extravaganza at the Phoenix Convention Center.
PHS is now preparing to compete at the AZ FBLA regional conference at ASU PolyTech West campus. Competitions include simple tests to produce a product and give presentations. This event is to prepare for the coveted AZ FBLA Leadership State Conference in April. The top four winners in each event compete at the FBLA National Conference held this summer in Chicago.
But all of this can’t be done without support. The PHS FBLA accepts Credit For Kids donations through the school bookstore. It costs about $200 for each student to attend the state conference and more than $1,000 for the national conference.
“The PHS FBLA IT Business Academy is a unique program, especially in a small community. There are very few schools to have such technical courses, even for larger schools. It is a great opportunity to not only learn highly sought-after skills but the leadership skills to be used throughout the lives of the students,” teacher Bud Evans said.
The PHS chapter is co-curricular with the Introduction to Network Security and Business Management, Network Security I and II, and the new Business Management courses. The introductory freshman course is a semester-long course showing how a computer works, introducing computer network concepts and business management concepts. Next on the evolution of computer knowledge is a two-year sequence of courses in the Network Security field. Besides dual credit with Eastern Arizona College, students complete a professional certification of Network Security.
New this year is Business Management I and II sources. The Business Management program includes instruction in management theory, project management, human resources management and behavior, Business Management and other quantitative methods, purchasing and logistics, organization and production, marketing, and business decision-making. Students are offered dual credit through EAC and an opportunity to take professional Microsoft certification.
