Area high school students interested in learning about health careers are invited to once again take part in the Future Health Leaders Camp. The program is a joint effort by Arizona Area Health Education Centers around the state.
The camp is held for a week at an Arizona college campus and geared toward rural and under-served high school students interested in future health careers. The cost is paid for by EAHEC minus a small registration fee with a maximum of 40 campers.
However, because of COVID-19, the in-person camp is now a virtual camp. While the experience may differ from prior years, it also opens up a lot more possibilities for the camp, organizers say. It makes it possible to offer the camp at no charge and opens it up to as many high school students in Arizona as possible.
Organizers say this is an opportunity for students to get a better understanding of both the health care field and the college experience. Camp includes virtual simulations and interactive activities to learn about the different types of health careers and fields. Activities include online dissections, health simulations, discussions with current college students, virtual tours of Arizona’s colleges and universities, presentations from experts in the field about emerging health topics and more.
Students will need a device and consistent internet connection to participate in camp activities. Scholarships are available for qualifying students.
The camp takes place the week of June 22.
Register at https://www.raceplanner.com/register/index/FHL2020.
The deadline to register is Friday, May 29.
