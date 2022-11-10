Members of the Aspire Arizona Foundation Board for use with the Aspire HTH story include Amanda Hatch, Dolores Goughnour, Patti Beauchamp, Kristin Croak, Peter Kennedy, Chelle Barth and Paul Brocker. Not pictured: Janet Vidnovic, Diana Keen, Veronica Volk and Dan Waters.
Payson High School Students that have received Aspire Arizona scholarship dollars to attend EAC-Payson. The students receive both high school credit and college credit for the coursework.
“The most important investment you can make is in yourself,” said Warren Buffett, one of America’s most successful investors.
Payson High School students are doing just that by taking dual credit courses through Payson High School and EAC-Payson community college. The Aspire Arizona Foundation (AAF), a local non-profit that has helped nearly 500 students take more than 2,000 courses since 2016, pays for those classes, in which the students receive both college and high school credit.
“My experience with the dual-credit program has been truly life changing,” said Emmy Whaley, who graduated from Payson High School in 2022. “I got to take a wide variety of college classes with zero costs out of pocket.”
Whaley entered Northern Arizona University (NAU) as a sophomore, saving an entire year’s tuition cost. And her dual credit experience also helped her receive additional scholarship support.
“My family was not able to pay for my college, so without this dual-credit program, I would not be college bound now. Taking dual-credit classes was the best decision I have made.”
Emmy’s story is common among Aspire Arizona Foundation community college dual credit participants.
Today it costs $13,464 in tuition to attend ASU for one year. That gets a student 24 credits. Locally, for $2,160 with Aspire Arizona paying the tuition at EAC, a student can get 24 credits of college work that fully transfers to not only Arizona universities, but most other schools in the country, too. For those who can’t afford four years of college, this saves them many thousands of dollars, making the total college cost much less.
“Whether Payson High School students or our home-schooled students just try a course or two and then decide to pursue a more technical career or they really get into it and get a huge head start on college, taking these college courses helps them explore their futures at no cost to them or their families,” said Paul Brocker, AAF president.
Since Aspire Arizona Foundation began the program in 2016, it has raised more than $300,000 to support local students’ tuition.
“It is truly our donors that make this happen and it’s been gratifying to see our community come together to help these students,” he added.
The Aspire Arizona Foundation has a board of 11 volunteers who manage the activities, hold fundraisers and support the students. As a public charity, they must raise at least 35% of their funds from public and individual donors. Money from foundations is very helpful, too. Donations from the MHA Foundation, the Holbrook Pyle Community Fund, and the McKinley Educational Initiative are important, but local individual and business community support is a must.
The Foundation holds a variety of fundraisers, including an August Golf Tournament and auction, but the one-on-one connection with donors is key. A year-end mail solicitation effort is currently underway.
There is an annual breakfast gathering sponsored by the MHA Foundation, where AAF honors the students’ achievements and recognizes its donors. At last year’s event, my wife and I sat with a sophomore, junior and a senior. Each was taking advanced math dual-credit courses. The senior was headed to NAU and was striving to attend as an advanced college sophomore, or maybe even a junior. Each student was excited about learning and intended to complete college.
“We are now hearing from students who have graduated from college with the head start they were given through Aspire Arizona Foundation support,” said Brocker. “It is rewarding to hear their stories as they launch their careers. Several are now moving on to graduate programs.”
As one of my friends said, “obviously supporting the homeless shelter, the food banks and other local ‘life line’ support organizations is critical, but investing in our kids futures through the Aspire Arizona Foundation will pay off for decades as these young people will give back in their volunteering and their taxes on higher incomes.”
Want to support the foundation as they help local students gain additional education? Go to www.aspirearizona.com or send a check to: Aspire Arizona Foundation, 431 S. Beeline Hwy, Suite 1, Payson, AZ 85541.
