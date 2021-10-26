How did 2021 weather patterns influence insect populations in Arizona?
Christopher Jones, Gila County Cooperative Extension agent with the University of Arizona’s Agriculture & Natural Resources Programs, invites “hexapod enthusiasts” to join this week’s Cooperative Extension free online webinar at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 28, with special guest Dawn Gouge, UA urban entomology extension specialist.
Gouge directs the Arizona Children’s Environmental Health Coalition efforts, which includes implementation of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) in Schools and Child Care Facilities. She coordinates the Western Regional IPM in Schools Working Group, U.S. Department of Agriculture, which involves participants in 11 western states. She is Entomological Society of America, School IPM Network organizer and director for the Urban IPM Coordinating Committee (developmental).
Her research efforts focus on developing biocontrol options and evaluating reduced-risk chemical pesticide options for management of venomous arthropods and disease vectors (scorpions, spiders, ants and mosquitoes). She supports state and government agencies regarding pollution prevention, pest-related children’s health issues, vector management, and professional education, and supports Arizona law enforcement entities conducting medicocriminal investigations.
The University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Gila County presents these Garden and Country free Thursday webinars online via Zoom, lasting 60 minutes or less, and featuring a variety of horticultural and natural resource topics relevant to the environmental conditions and residential concerns of Gila County.
The free forums don’t require pre-registration. Guests are welcome login up to 10 minutes before the program begins at arizona.zoom.us/j/84859046081.
To be added to an email invite list for these gardening and horticulture workshops, call Jones at 928-402-8586 or email ckjones@email.arizona.edu.
