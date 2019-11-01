What do pumpkins, costumes and hot chocolate have in common?
Julia Randall Elementary School.
On Tuesday, in the evening after school, JRE students wore their costumes and showed off their pumpkins to celebrate the holiday.
“The kids carved pumpkins the night before, brought them to school the next day, then put them in the garden area,” said Paula VanBuskirk, grandmother to fifth-grader Kody.
What made the celebration really special — hot chocolate with marshmallows.
A nice warm way to start off the season.
